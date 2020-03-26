The Correos de Cuba business group reported on Wednesday that no correspondence, parcels or parcels will be received or sent to and from outside the island, Cubadebate reported.

The state entity reported on its website that its clients will be warned of possible delays in the postal service within Cuban territory, due to the panorama caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Correos de Cuba will return to senders―at no extra cost―shipments that the entity cannot transfer to their destinations, according to the entity’s statement.

According to the postal services business group, “about 150 nations, more than 70% of the members of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), have reported contagious with the new coronavirus SARS CoV-2,” which is why they have interrupted the postal service.

In addition, the note explains that more than 15 airlines have suspended or limited their flights to different countries in various regions of the world, causing delays in mail and making it impossible to maintain a regular exchange.

Postal operators that maintain exchanges with the Cuban state entity have presented delays in their operations due to the sanitary measures adopted by the governments of several countries, aimed at stopping the coronavirus pandemic.

Correos de Cuba affirmed that all postal items arriving on the island will be delivered within the possibilities that exist at the time of receipt, at post offices or at home, if the client requests it.

On its website (www.correos.cu), users can track the location of postal deliveries and other services, as well as comment and receive responses on working days and hours, the statement added.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban government has closed borders for travelers arriving from abroad, except for the island’s residents, and canceled the mass transportation of passengers between provinces.

The authorities have recommended that Cubans avoid unnecessary outings and crowds, although no curfews have been decreed so far, since the island does not report endemic cases of contagion of the coronavirus.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday that the number of people infected by the coronavirus on the island rose to 57, after reporting nine more positive cases at the end of the day on Tuesday.